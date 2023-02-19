RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 20,999 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
