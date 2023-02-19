RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

