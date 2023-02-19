TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $40,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $743.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.07.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock worth $195,824,085. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

