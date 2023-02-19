RFG Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.13 and its 200 day moving average is $331.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

