Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.37% of Varonis Systems worth $40,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,604,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 221,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

VRNS stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

