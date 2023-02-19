Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company's stock.

ARES stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

