Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Steel Dynamics worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $124.97 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

