Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CFG stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.