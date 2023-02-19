Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,311 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 19,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth about $72,253,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDD opened at $93.42 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About PDD



PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

