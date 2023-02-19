Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,507,513 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,513 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.44% of AbCellera Biologics worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

