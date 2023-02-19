Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 531 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ALGN opened at $316.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $513.12.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.