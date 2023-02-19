Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.