Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.84. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.