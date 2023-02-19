Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $296.07 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.31 and a 200-day moving average of $328.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

