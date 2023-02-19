Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

