Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

