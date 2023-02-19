Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

