STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.46 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

