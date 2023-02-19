Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

