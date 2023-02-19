ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSYS Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $270.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.