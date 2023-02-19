Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $75,639,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.20.

Shares of EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $363.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

