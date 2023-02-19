Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.17 and its 200 day moving average is $361.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

