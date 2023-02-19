Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $246.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.