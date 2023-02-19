Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.