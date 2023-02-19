Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.