Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,226 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

