Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Okta worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Okta by 49.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Okta by 405.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

