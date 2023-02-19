Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

