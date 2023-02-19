335 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,011.79 and its 200 day moving average is $945.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

