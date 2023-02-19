STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.61) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

