FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.