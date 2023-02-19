FDx Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

