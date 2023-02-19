Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

