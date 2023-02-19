Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 311,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

