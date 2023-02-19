Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.58.

ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after buying an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after buying an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after buying an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

