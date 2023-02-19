Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.35 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

