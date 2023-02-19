Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.26.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

