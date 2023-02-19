Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,260 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

