Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.