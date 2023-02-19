Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.