Pivotal Research Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $55.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

