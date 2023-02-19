UBS Group Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $800.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.53. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger
In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
