UBS Group Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $800.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.53. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

