Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roku by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

