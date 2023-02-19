Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $85.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.58.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

