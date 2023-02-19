Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.