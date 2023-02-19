Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

