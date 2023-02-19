CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.