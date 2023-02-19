Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $674,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

