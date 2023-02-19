Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.53 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

