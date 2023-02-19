Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,530 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRC opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

